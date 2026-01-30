NY Mets lose veteran lefty reliever to NL East rival after waiver claim

The 2025 season was a rollercoaster for Richard Lovelady, and the veteran reliever had grown accustomed to life on the move. After signing with the New York Mets in June following his release from the Minnesota Twins, he spent much of the year traveling between Queens and Triple-A Syracuse, often without certainty over his roster status.

Designated for assignment four times, including twice before throwing a single pitch for the big-league club, Lovelady endured a season defined by roster churn and constant uncertainty.

Last week, that question was answered. Claimed on waivers by the Washington Nationals, the lefty reliever now has a fresh opportunity to redefine his role and make an impact in the 2026 season

Advertisement

Advertisement

Will Lovelady find stability with his new team?

The move to the Nationals, a rebuilding club in the NL East, offers Lovelady a more defined path to innings and potential impact. “It’s a new opportunity, and I’m ready to see what this team has in mind,” Lovelady said following the claim.

Richard Lovelady #57 of the Mets pitches Pirates. Justin Berl/Getty Images)

Advertisement

His time with the Mets saw Lovelady pitch 10 innings, allowing seven earned runs and three home runs, striking out nine while walking four. Across 111 career MLB innings, the veteran holds a 5.35 ERA and has appeared in games for the Athletics, Cubs, Rays, and Blue Jays.

Advertisement

see also MLB Rumors: Blake Snell’s Opening Day status remains uncertain for Dodgers

What’s next for Lovelady and the Nationals?

With spring training approaching, Lovelady will compete for a roster spot and the chance to contribute in high-leverage situations. For the Mets, his departure marks another shift in a bullpen that continues to evolve as the season nears.

Advertisement