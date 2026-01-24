MLB Rumors: NY Yankees could pursue All-Star shortstop amid Anthony Volpe uncertainty after Cody Bellinger re-signing

The New York Yankees entered the offseason intent on reinforcing a roster that remains firmly in win-now mode. Bringing back Cody Bellinger added balance to the lineup and defensive versatility, but it also tightened the margin for error at other positions across the diamond.

One of those positions is shortstop, where Anthony Volpe continues to face scrutiny. Once viewed as a foundational piece of the franchise, Volpe has yet to deliver consistent offensive production, placing pressure on both his development timeline and the organization’s patience.

That uncertainty has fueled external speculation. According to MLB Network insiderJon Morosi, the Yankees could eventually explore the trade market for an established replacement if Volpe’s struggles persist.

“[CJ] Abrams is the name for me that will likely at some point in time move on,” Morosi said. “…If [Anthony] Volpe struggles… maybe the Yankees take a look at someone like an Abrams down towards the trade deadline.”

Anthony Volpe #11 of the Yankees runs around the bases after his solo home run. Ishika Samant/Getty Images

Why would the Yankees consider replacing Anthony Volpe?

Volpe is set to enter his fourth MLB season still searching for offensive stability. He owns a career .662 OPS and has never surpassed .670 in a single year, finishing 2025 with an 83 wRC+, the lowest mark among qualified Yankees hitters during a season in which run production was at a premium.

Why does CJ Abrams fit the Yankees’ timeline?

Abrams, an All-Star in 2024, represents a shortstop entering his prime. The 25-year-old posted a career-best .748 OPS last season, hit 19 home runs, drove in 60 runs, and stole 31 bases for the second straight year, offering both athleticism and offensive upside the Yankees currently lack at shortstop.

Would the Nationals be open to a trade?

The Washington Nationals have already shown a willingness to deal core players during their retooling phase. “Washington also has been shopping shortstop CJ Abrams and outfielder Jacob Young this offseason,” The Washington Post reported, noting that while the asking price would be high, Abrams is not viewed as untouchable.

