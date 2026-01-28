MLB Rumors: NY Yankees, Red Sox circle All-Star as Nationals weigh trade options

The MLB trade market has slowed after a wave of high-profile pitching deals reshaped the landscape. Moves involving Freddy Peralta and MacKenzie Gore set an aggressive tone early, but since then, impact names have been harder to find as teams reassess their options ahead of Spring Training.

One player quietly moving into the spotlight is CJ Abrams, the 25-year-old shortstop of the Washington Nationals. With three years of team control remaining, Abrams represents a rare blend of youth, pedigree, and immediate value—qualities that rebuilding clubs rarely move unless the return is significant.

The San Francisco Giants reportedly explored a deal for Abrams but failed to meet Washington’s asking price, a signal that the Nationals are open to discussions but unwilling to compromise on value as they shape the next phase of their rebuild.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Could Yankees or Red Sox step in as serious contenders for Abrams?

According to Jim Bowden, two familiar powers could soon enter the conversation. Writing for The Athletic, Bowden pointed to the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox as teams worth monitoring as Abrams’ market develops. “If the Nationals can deal Abrams for a package of three-to-five good prospects, that’s probably their best play to further their rebuild,” Bowden wrote.

CJ Abrams #5 of the Nationals is tagged out during the fifth inning against the Cubs. Sage Zipeto/Getty Images

Advertisement

He added that while San Francisco remains a logical fit, Washington may find leverage by widening the field. “Solid potential trade partners also include the Red Sox, Yankees, Padres, and Mariners,” Bowden noted, underscoring how demand could grow if talks resume.

Advertisement

see also MLB Rumors: NY Yankees, NY Mets among early favorites to land two-time All-Star starter at 2026 trade deadline

How does Abrams fit differently in New York and Boston?

The Yankees’ interest would be driven by uncertainty at shortstop, where Anthony Volpe has dealt with injuries and uneven stretches. Abrams could offer stability and long-term upside, but only if New York is willing to part with multiple premium prospects.

Advertisement

SurveyWhich team makes the most sense for CJ Abrams? Which team makes the most sense for CJ Abrams? already voted 0 people

Abrams already owns an All-Star appearance, yet his profile remains complex. He has not produced a four-bWAR season, leaving room for debate about whether his ceiling matches Washington’s demands.

Advertisement