Teruaki Sato stunned suitors like the New York Yankees by signing with the Chicago Cubs on a top-three deal for international newcomers.

In a surprising move, the Chicago Cubs have agreed to sign Japanese slugger Teruaki Sato from the Hanshin Tigers to a six-year, $120 million contract, beating out reported suitors like the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies. With the agreement, Sato lands the third-largest contract ever given to a Japanese player making the jump to Major League Baseball.

Sato trails only Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who signed a record 12-year, $325 million deal ahead of the 2024 season, and former New York Yankees starter Masahiro Tanaka, who inked a seven-year, $155 million contract in 2014. By eclipsing the nine-figure mark, Sato firmly plants himself alongside two of NPB’s biggest modern exports.

The Cubs’ strike came as a surprise across the league, as earlier reports indicated the Mets and Phillies were the frontrunners in the sweepstakes. The New York Yankees were also loosely linked to Sato in offseason rumors, though they ultimately faded out of the bidding.

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Alongside the buzz surrounding Tarik Skubal’s blockbuster deal with the Mets, Sato’s impending move from Japan dominated early MLB offseason headlines. Now on the North Side, the power-hitting standout will look to cement his own legacy in the majors alongside Japanese superstars like Shohei Ohtani and Yamamoto.

Teruaki Sato #7 of Team Japan celebrates.

Sato joins top three Japanese contracts in Cubs history

Yu Darvish remains the largest financial commitment Chicago has ever made to a Japanese-born player. Signed ahead of the 2018 season to anchor the rotation, the right-hander overcame an injury-marred first year to post a dominant 2020 campaign, finishing second in National League Cy Young voting before being traded to the San Diego Padres that offseason.

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Agreed to in November 2026, Sato’s contract is the richest deal the Cubs have ever awarded to a Japanese position player. Posted by the Hanshin Tigers after winning the 2025 NPB MVP and the 2026 NPB Triple Crown, the 27-year-old slugger cleared the age-25 threshold to sign without international bonus pool restrictions, instantly becoming the centerpiece of Chicago’s offseason.

Prior to Sato’s arrival, Seiya Suzuki held the franchise record for a Japanese position player, topping Shota Imanaga’s four-year, $53 million pact from 2024. Across five seasons on the North Side (2022–2026), Suzuki provided steady middle-of-the-order production, capping his tenure with 26 home runs, 86 RBIs, and an .841 OPS in 2026 before declining a $23.15 million qualifying offer to enter free agency.

How Teruaki Sato can help the Cubs in 2027

With Suzuki testing free agency after turning down his qualifying offer, Sato steps directly into the heart of Chicago’s lineup as an elite left-handed run producer. Over his final two NPB seasons (2025–2026), Sato averaged 39.5 home runs, 104 RBIs, and a .594 slugging percentage—including 39 homers and 40 doubles in 2026—giving the Cubs immediate 30-plus home run upside at Wrigley Field.

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Although Sato played primarily third base for the Hanshin Tigers, he is projected to transition to a corner outfield spot in Chicago to cover the vacancy created by Suzuki’s likely departure. His ability to play both left and right field—as well as fill in at first base or designated hitter—gives manager Craig Counsell valuable lineup flexibility across a 162-game schedule.

Unlike pure three-true-outcomes sluggers making the jump from Japan, Sato paired his raw power with a .306 batting average in 2026 and gained high-leverage international experience representing Japan in the 2026 World Baseball Classic. Entering his age-28 prime in 2027, he brings a polished, bat-to-ball approach designed to help a Cubs offense looking to advance past the Wild Card round.

Key takeaways

The Chicago Cubs agreed to sign Teruaki Sato to a six-year, $120 million contract.

to a six-year, $120 million contract. Teruaki Sato landed the richest Cubs contract ever awarded to a Japanese position player.

ever awarded to a Japanese position player. Teruaki Sato is projected to play corner outfield in Chicago following Seiya Suzuki’s departure.

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