Phillies move quickly on Sergio Alcantara for infield depth after Nationals release

The Philadelphia Phillies made their first regular-season addition quickly, signing shortstop Sergio Alcantara just one day after he was released by divisional rival Washington Nationals. The 29-year-old infielder was assigned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley, providing depth behind Philadelphia’s established major league infield.

Alcantara has appeared in major league games in four of the past six seasons, totaling 193 contests with stints for the Cubs, Padres, Diamondbacks, and Nationals.

While his career .618 OPS indicates limited offensive output, his ability to play multiple infield positions makes him a valuable organizational piece, particularly at the Triple-A level.

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Depth move behind Phillies’ MLB infield

With Trea Turner, Bryson Stott, Edmundo Sosa, and Alec Bohm occupying the major league roster, Alcantara’s role is primarily to support the farm system and provide coverage in case of unexpected injuries. His defensive reliability and experience give the Phillies confidence that they can maintain stability at multiple positions should any of their starters miss time.

Trea Turner #7 of the Phillies is introduced against the Rangers on Opening Day. Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Fresh opportunity after Nationals exit

After being designated for assignment several times in recent years, Alcantara now has a fresh start with a team willing to utilize his versatility. While a major league call-up may not happen immediately, his presence strengthens Philadelphia’s infield depth and ensures the organization is prepared for the long MLB season.

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