NY Mets’ Carlos Mendoza reacts after Zach Thornton’s emotional MLB debut vs Nationals

Manager Carlos Mendoza praised New York Mets rookie Zach Thornton after the left-hander battled through an emotional MLB debut against the Washington Nationals.

New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza praised rookie pitcher Zach Thornton after the left-hander battled through a difficult but memorable MLB debut during Wednesday’s 8-4 loss against the Washington Nationals, following a previous game in which Mendoza addressed defensive mistakes.

After Thornton surrendered a three-run homer to CJ Abrams in the opening inning, Mendoza liked the way the 24-year-old continued competing instead of letting the moment overwhelm him. “I thought he competed,” Mendoza said after the game. “Even after he got punched there in the first inning, he didn’t back down. He kept going after it.”

Thornton ultimately allowed four runs on four hits across 4.1 innings while recording three strikeouts and two walks. The rookie settled down after the early damage, retiring nine of the final 10 batters he faced while showing the composure the Mets hoped to see from him on the mound.

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Mendoza highlights positives from Thornton’s debut

Even with the rough start, Mendoza pointed to several encouraging signs from Thornton’s outing. The Mets manager praised the young pitcher’s tempo and his willingness to continue attacking hitters despite an increasing pitch count.

Thornton also showed confidence when discussing his first appearance in the majors. “I feel as though I belong here,” he said. “My stuff’s going to play. So if I can just get in zone I’ll be alright.” The left-hander explained that he focused on simplifying things after the first inning and trusted his pitches more as the game continued.

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Thornton shares emotional moment with father at MLB debut

Beyond the baseball side of the night, Thornton’s debut carried major emotional significance because his father, Paul, was able to attend the game only weeks after undergoing spinal surgery that temporarily left him unable to walk. “Super special,” Thornton said. “Just seeing him sitting there in his little wheelchair.”

Thornton called the experience everything he dreamed about growing up, and despite the loss, the debut became a meaningful moment for both him and his family.

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The Mets have not yet confirmed Thornton’s next role with the team, but Mendoza’s comments made it clear the organization saw plenty of positives from the young pitcher’s first major league outing.