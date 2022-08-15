Luis Guillorme could be out for a few weeks with a groin injury, which in turn could give Mets fans a glimpse of one of the top MLB prospects.

The first place New York Mets are excited about the ball club’s chances going into the stretch run of the MLB season. The Mets are in first place with a 75-40 record, almost six games ahead of the Atlanta Braves, who they will play in a four-game duel beginning tonight.

From strong pitching to excellent base running the Mets are a fine-tuned baseball machine under Buck Showalter. Still, not everything is celebration in the Big Apple as infielder Luis Guillorme is out with a groin injury.

Luis Guillorme has been one of the Mets key figures this year and his injury will leave a gap on the roster, one Showalter may fill with Brett Baty, one of the top prospects in all of MLB.

Who is Brett Baty?

Brett Baty is the MLB’s 18th overall prospect and has been having a breakout campaign in the minors. Baty had .312/.406/.544 with 19 home runs and 59 RBI in 89 games for Double-A Binghamton. Baty was promoted to Triple- A at the start of August, playing in six games and going 8 for 26 with a batting average of .364.

According to SNY Baty’s promotion depends on Guillorme’s medical results and length of absence. Nonetheless Baty, 22, has shown MLB quality in the minors and is making do on his $3.9 million contract signing. Baty was born in Round Rock, Texas and plays third base.