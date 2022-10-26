After being a star pitcher for the New York Mets, Noah Syndergaard is finally close to a World Series with the Phillies. In this article you'll find out more about him such as age, height, contract, wife, net worth and social media.

Noah Syndergaard, one of the most talented pitchers of the last decade, could finally get the championship ring he deserves when the Philadelphia Phillies face off with Houston Astros in the 2022 World Series.

For Noah Syndergaard, the last two seasons were really tough. The pitcher almost never played because he was recovering from Tommy John surgery. So, when the Phillies took a last-minute chance on him, no one knew what to expect. Still, when he showed flashlights of his Mets' version, the Phillies were more than pleased.

Once a Toronto Blue Jays' prospect, the famous 'Thor' built his legacy with the New York Mets and now has a shot at the World Series for the Philadelphia Phillies. Here you will find out more about him such as age, height, contract, wife, net worth and social media.

How old is Noah Syndergaard?

Noah Syndergaard is 30 years old. He was born on August 29, 1992. The pride of Mansfield, Texas, has been a superb pitcher in MLB. He began playing baseball when he was six-years old, even though his family encouraged him to play football.

How tall is Noah Syndergaard?

Noah Syndergaard is 6' 6" (approximately 198 cm) and weighs 242 pounds (109 kg). The biggest problem for Thor are definitely his injuries, but, when healthy, he is one of the best in the mound.

Noah Syndergaard contract: What is his salary?

This year, Noah Syndergaard had signed with the Angels a one-year/$21 million contract. Before the trade deadline, the Phillies took him to make a final run towards the postseason.

Is Noah Syndergaard married? Who is his wife?

At the moment, Noah Syndergaard is not married. Still, many reports said that he might be dating Alexandra Cooper, a famous podcast host. They were together almost a year between 2016 and 2017 and now they could be back.

How much is Noah Syndergaard net worth?

Right now, Noah Syndergaard has a net worth of $20 million. The former New York Mets star has signed deals with famous brands such as Citi, Cholula Hot Sauce and Axe Hair (Unilever).

How is Noah Syndergaard on social media?

During the last years, Noah Syndergaard was known as MLB King of Social Media. The pitcher became famous on Twitter and Instagram considering how well he was informed about baseball and the multiple interactions he had with players and followers. He even ignited strong discussions with his rivals.