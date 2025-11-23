NY Mets add All-Star second baseman to support Juan Soto amid blockbuster Rangers trade

The New York Mets made a significant statement this offseason by acquiring All-Star second baseman Marcus Semien from the Texas Rangers, a decisive move aimed at reinforcing the lineup around Juan Soto in exchange for longtime outfielder Brandon Nimmo.

Both teams enter the trade following difficult seasons: the Rangers missed the postseason in consecutive years since winning the 2023 World Series, while the Mets failed to reach the playoffs in Juan Soto’s first season.

“BREAKING: The New York Mets and Texas Rangers are finalizing a trade that would send second baseman Marcus Semien to the Mets and outfielder Brandon Nimmo to the Rangers, sources tell ESPN,” reported Jeff Passan. Nimmo waived his no-trade clause to facilitate the move, ending a decade-long tenure with the Mets.

Why did the Mets and Rangers make this trade?

The trade gives Semien a new home in New York, addressing a key infield need, while the Rangers add Brandon Nimmo, a 2015 first-round pick and longtime Met.

Marcus Semien #2 of the Texas Rangers holds the ball. Tim Heitman/Getty Images

This is not the first major deal between the Rangers and Mets during the Steve Cohen era. In 2023, Texas acquired Max Scherzer from New York during their World Series run, with the Mets covering most of the contract while gaining top prospects.

