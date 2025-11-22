Michael Kay urges Yankees to pursue blockbuster trade for Dominican star

Michael Kay knows the New York Yankees not only as a reporter but also as a fan, and, understanding the team’s current situation, he recently made a daring recommendation: that they attempt to trade for a Padres player who is under contract through 2034.

The player Kay suggests the Yankees pursue is Fernando Tatis Jr. “Now what do the Yankees need this year?… Leading right handed bat, right? Fernando Tatis Jr is 26 year old… coming off this year he had .268, 25 home runs, 71 RBI, 159 hits… he’s a brilliant outfield, he plays right and left…”

Kay suggests the Yankees should chase Tatis Jr. because he has a very favorable contract that could benefit the team; once the deal expires, Tatis Jr. will only be 36 or 37, eliminating the need for a renewal, drawing a comparison to big deals like the one the Mets signed with Soto.

Kay says Yankees should call Preller

Kay’s idea is for the Yankees to call Padres GM A.J. Preller and ask “what do you need?” knowing the Yankees have a very good farm system that could benefit the Padres. However, Kay also suggests caution, as Tatis Jr. has had some player development problems.

Kay’s entire idea is for the Yankees to recognize the huge benefit Tatis Jr. would bring and forget about pursuing a player like Cody Bellinger, who sometimes has a good year and sometimes a bad one, and whom Kay feels is not a good idea to bring to the roster at 30 years old.

What could Tatis Jr. bring to the Yankees?

Aside from what Kay mentioned, Tatis Jr. is a player who can excel not only in the outfield but could also lend his talent to the infield as a shortstop if needed. Furthermore, with his .277 career batting average, he would provide the Yankees with a strong hitter at the plate.