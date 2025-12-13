Rangers add former All-Star to bolster Corey Seager ahead of 2026 MLB Season

A few years have passed since their 2023 World Series victory, and the Texas Rangers have their sights set on rejoining the pack of contenders for the 2026 MLB season. Corey Seager needs talent around him, and reinforcements are slowly starting to arrive.

According to journalist Jeff Passan on X, the Rangers have agreed to bring in Alexis Diaz, the free-agent pitcher who was an All-Star during his time with the Cincinnati Reds. The right-handed reliever is joining Texas on a one-year contract.

Earlier, catcher Danny Jansen joined the team on a two-year, $14.5 million contract, as did left-hander Tyler Alexander, who also agreed to a one-year deal with the franchise.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Skip Schumaker’s team is looking to end a two-year streak of missing the playoffs, and surrounding Corey Seager with the best possible support could be one of the key factors in making that happen.

Alexis Díaz #43 of the Cincinnati Reds.

Advertisement

Diaz’s MLB numbers

Following his 2023 All-Star season with the Cincinnati Reds, closer Alexis Diaz faced a sharp decline in his subsequent MLB performance. The pitcher endured a tumultuous campaign, splitting time between the Reds, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Atlanta Braves across just 18 games.

Advertisement

see also Brandon Nimmo’s message shows zero resentment toward Mets after approving Rangers trade

His statistics highlighted the struggle, featuring a high 8.15 ERA and a 1.53 WHIP over only 17.2 innings pitched. Most concerning were the 16 earned runs and six home runs conceded, leading to an alarming 3.1 home runs per nine innings rate.

Advertisement

Despite these poor numbers, the Texas Rangers recently signed Diaz, making a clear bet that he can rebound to the reliable late-inning form he demonstrated in his earlier, more successful seasons.

SurveyCan the Rangers make the playoffs next season? Can the Rangers make the playoffs next season? already voted 0 people

Advertisement