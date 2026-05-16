Orioles sign former NY Mets outfielder Tommy Pham to bolster roster depth

Former New York Mets outfielder Tommy Pham signed a minor league contract with the Baltimore Orioles as he searches for another MLB opportunity.

After a brief stint with the New York Mets earlier this season, veteran outfielder Tommy Pham has signed a minor league contract with the Baltimore Orioles as he looks for another opportunity to return to the major leagues.

According to ESPN’s Alden Gonzalez, the deal includes an opt-out clause that would allow Pham to become a free agent in early June if Baltimore does not add him to the MLB roster. The veteran is hoping for a fresh start after struggling offensively during his short time in New York.

Pham appeared in nine games with the Mets in 2026 and went hitless in 14 plate appearances before being designated for assignment in late April. He later elected free agency after clearing waivers.

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Pham gets another chance with Orioles organization

The veteran outfielder remained unsigned for most of the offseason before eventually agreeing to a minor league deal with the Mets near the end of spring training.

Tommy Pham #39 with the Mets at bat against the Cubs. Michael Reaves/Getty Images

After working his way through extended spring training and a few minor league appearances, New York promoted Pham to the active roster in April. However, he was unable to produce consistently at the plate during his limited opportunities.

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Baltimore now gives the longtime MLB veteran another chance to prove he can still contribute offensively at the highest level.

Veteran outfielder approaching notable MLB milestone

If Pham reaches the Orioles’ active roster and appears in a game, Baltimore would become the 11th team of his major league career. That achievement would place him among a small group of players to suit up for at least 11 different MLB franchises. For now, the focus remains on getting his 2026 season back on track and earning another opportunity in the majors.