NY Mets’ Bo Bichette shows frustration with his performance but remains confident he can turn it around

The New York Mets made a major statement by signing Bo Bichette for the 2026 MLB season, although the player has yet to show his full potential.

The disappointing 2026 campaign for the New York Mets can be explained from different angles. One of them is likely the performance of their star players, including Bo Bichette, who since arriving in Queens has been unable to reach his ideal level, creating frustration and even uncertainty about his future.

“I don’t know if it’s been the toughest stretch of my career. But it’s up there,” he revealed to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. It may be that Bichette’s move from Toronto to New York has been a factor, given the difficult adjustment period the player is going through.

“There are a lot of things I didn’t anticipate. Just dealing with everything. New teammates. New organization. Staff. New fan base. Everything, I think,” the infielder also added. “Being on a new team, I just want to help the team, first off. But I think, naturally, I want to impress people and show people what I can do. Not being able to do that is tough.”

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Carlos Mendoza has given him the confidence he needs, but the former Toronto Blue Jays standout still has not managed to live up to the standards of this team. In some ways, that explains the current situation for the Mets: fifth place in the NL East with a 20-26 record.

Bo Bichette #19 of the New York Mets.

Bichette intends to honor his contract

One of the biggest moves of the last offseason was Bo Bichette’s arrival to the New York Mets. The three-year deal included player opt-outs after the first two seasons, and while Bichette could still exercise those clauses, he made it clear that he intends to honor his contract and turn his situation around immediately.

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“I signed here for three years. The opt-outs, any player would love them, to have control of their future, whatever the case might be, where they want to be, if they want to search for something else, I don’t know. But when I signed here, I took it as a three-year deal.”

The Mets await Bo Bichette’s best form

Through his first 46 games of the 2026 regular season, Bo Bichette is slumping significantly with the New York Mets, posting a subpar .210 batting average, just 2 home runs, 18 RBIs, and a weak .531 OPS across 186 at-bats.

This rough start might largely attributed to both the immense pressure of living up to his massive new 3-year, $126 million contract ($42 million annually) and the challenges of adjusting to The Big Apple.

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Additionally, Bichette is physically and mentally trying to adapt to a new home on the diamond, heavily working on learning third base during his initial months in Queens, which has led him to press too hard at the plate as he tries to force a breakthrough.