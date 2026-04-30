NY Mets’ Carlos Mendoza addresses team struggles after rough start: ‘We have to fix it’

The New York Mets continue to struggle in 2026, with Carlos Mendoza acknowledging the team’s inconsistency after a heavy 14–2 loss to the Washington Nationals. New York has shown little rhythm during a 10–20 start through 30 games, and most recently Juan Soto addressed Francisco Lindor injury as Mets’ struggles continue, highlighting how setbacks keep piling up.

“We have to be better,” Mendoza said, via SNY. “It’s been a long period of time where we’re not playing well, we have to fix it.” The comments came after a 14-2 defeat that once again exposed problems across the roster, particularly on the pitching side.

Mendoza also pointed to David Peterson’s inability to consistently command the strike zone as a key factor in his struggles, emphasizing the need for better execution from the rotation. “He’s just gotta be able to compete in the strike zone,” the Mets manager noted, reflecting growing frustration with early-season inconsistency.

Advertisement

Mets’ pitching woes deepen in latest loss

New York’s latest defeat highlighted recurring issues on the mound. Peterson’s struggles continued as he failed to provide length, falling to 2–6 with an 8.31 ERA, while the bullpen also failed to stabilize the game. The Nationals capitalized early and often, putting pressure on a Mets staff that has yet to find reliable form.

"We have to be better. There's no excuses. It's been a long period of time here where we're not playing well. Gotta fix it"



– Carlos Mendoza pic.twitter.com/mLOzm82N3K — SNY (@SNYtv) April 30, 2026

Offensively, the Mets once again struggled to produce outside of isolated moments. Despite opportunities to respond, the lineup failed to deliver timely hits, contributing to another lopsided result in what has become a recurring trend this month.

Advertisement

Is Carlos Mendoza’s job security in question?

Despite the team’s poor record, there is no indication that Mendoza’s job is in immediate danger. According to MLB reporter Steve Gelbs, the Mets organization continues to support their manager despite the early-season struggles.

“I can tell you as a fact, not a speculation here, as fact — they don’t want to fire Carlos Mendoza. They like Carlos Mendoza,” Gelbs said on Baseball Night in New York.

SurveyWhat should the Mets prioritize to turn their season around? What should the Mets prioritize to turn their season around? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

For now, the focus remains on stabilizing performance on the field. While the Mets still believe in their roster, results will need to improve quickly to prevent the early-season narrative from defining their year.