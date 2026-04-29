NY Mets’ concern level rises after Carlos Mendoza’s discouraging Luis Robert Jr. update

As if the New York Mets haven’t been through enough early in the 2026 MLB season, manager Carlos Mendoza raised the alarms around Luis Robert Jr. The Cuban center fielder had been dealing with back tightness that sidelined him for the series opener against the Washington Nationals.

Without Robert Jr., the Mets crushed the Nationals with a statement 8-0 victory. Juan Soto believes this is is just the beginning for the Orange and Blue. Still, it’s up to the players to prove it, and they may have to do without their starting CF for a while.

“Luis Robert Jr. ‘didn’t improve much’ overnight, per Carlos Mendoza. He’s receiving an MRI today. The injured list is in play for him,” as reported by Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.

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How many games could Robert miss?

If Luis Robert Jr. is indeed placed on the injured list (IL), he’d miss a minimum of 10 days during the 2026 MLB campaign. Considering he’d be listed retroactive to April 28, he’d be cleared to return on May 8—at the earliest—when the Mets start a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks on the road. However, Robert could remain sidelined for longer than the minimum 10 days.

Carlos Mendoza of the New York Mets

If Robert Jr. is placed on the IL, he’d be set to miss the remainder of the Nationals series, as well as the entirety of the three-game series against both the Los Angeles Angels and Colorado Rockies (both on the road).

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There’s a possibility Robert Jr. doesn’t travel with New York on its upcoming trip and returns to the lineup when the Mets come back to Queens to take on the Detroit Tigers (May 12–14) and cross-town rivals, the New York Yankees (May 15–17).

Robert Jr.’s stats in 2025

Since being acquired from the Chicago White Sox via trade, Robert has appeared in 24 games for the Mets in the 2026 season. So far, he has recorded 10 runs, 19 hits, 8 RBIs, and 2 home runs. Moreover, he’s posted a batting average of .224 and a .656 OPS (.327 OBP and .329 SLG).

Still, his numbers are overshadowed by the fact New York is 10-19 on the season and has lost 12 of its last 15 outings. Until the Mets figure out their struggles, no player will have time to hang medals around their necks.

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Unfortunately for fans in Queens, it just doesn’t look like the Orange and Blue can find a way out of their labyrinth of misery and despair. Barely a month into the calendar, many believe the die is already cast for the Mets. The more things change, the more they stay the same. After an offseason built strictly to mend their mistakes from last season, New York may be in for the same fate.