How and where to watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremonies in Mexico, the United States and Canada

As the FIFA World Cup prepares for its 2026 kickoff across Mexico, the United States and Canada, fans are already searching for the best way to catch the opening ceremonies live across multiple host cities.

The opening ceremonies of the FIFA World Cup in 2026 will be broadcast across multiple platforms in the United States, Mexico and Canada, with coverage split between major television networks and streaming services.

In the United States, FOX Sports holds the English-language rights to the tournament, with FOX and FS1 set to air all 104 matches, while selected World Cup content will also be available for free streaming on Tubi.

In Mexico, coverage will be led by TelevisaUnivision through its ViX platform, which carries full tournament streaming rights, while Canadian viewers will have access through Bell Media’s TSN and CTV networks.

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What TV channels will broadcast the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

In the United States, FOX and FS1 will air all 104 matches of the tournament, including extensive pre-match programming and studio coverage, while streaming will be available through FOX’s digital platforms and FAST services.

A general view of the opening ceremony prior to the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 group A match (Source: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

This makes the 2026 edition one of the most widely distributed tournaments in FIFA history, with multi-platform coverage designed to reach both traditional TV audiences and digital-first viewers across North America.

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What time will the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremonies start?

According to FIFA’s official event schedule, the first ceremony will take place at Estadio Banorte in Mexico City, beginning at 11:30 local time, ahead of the tournament’s opening match between Mexico and South Africa.

The format will be repeated across additional host cities in Canada and the United States, with each ceremony tailored to its local culture and scheduled ahead of their respective opening matches.

How to watch the 2026 World Cup opening ceremony in Canada and Mexico

In Mexico, the opening ceremony and tournament coverage will be available through TelevisaUnivision’s TUDN network and ViX streaming service, which will provide full live access in Spanish across devices.

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In Canada, viewers will be able to tune in via TSN and CTV, which hold official broadcast rights and will air all tournament content, including opening ceremonies and matches.

Both countries are part of FIFA’s North American broadcast structure, meaning coverage will be synchronized with the U.S. FOX feed for key events, while still offering localized commentary, studio analysis and streaming flexibility.