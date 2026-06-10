Will Shakira perform at the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony?

Rumors are building around whether Shakira could return to the World Cup stage as the FIFA World Cup 2026 approaches, with fans eagerly watching for any hints about the opening ceremony lineup.

Shakira is officially confirmed to perform at the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony, where she will debut the tournament’s official song alongside Burna Boy in Mexico City. The show will last between 10 and 13 minutes.

The opening celebration in Mexico City will feature a star-studded lineup including global and regional artists, with the Colombian superstar performing the official anthem “Dai Dai” as part of the pre-match show.

Her involvement continues a long-standing connection with FIFA tournaments, where she has previously delivered some of the most iconic World Cup performances in history. With the spotlight back on her, anticipation is growing.

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Why did FIFA choose Shakira for the 2026 World Cup ceremony?

FIFA selected Shakira for the 2026 World Cup opening ceremonies because of her global influence, historic connection to the event and ability to bridge cultures through music. She is one of the most recognizable artists in World Cup history.

Shakira attends the announcement of the FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show (Source: Rob Kim/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

According to FIFA’s official announcement, her involvement also reflects the organization’s goal of creating a multicultural opening celebration across the three host nations: Mexico, the United States and Canada.

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Her role as co-performer of the official anthem “Dai Dai” alongside Burna Boy further reinforces FIFA’s strategy of blending Latin, African and global pop influences into the tournament’s soundscape.

Her selection is also tied to her long-standing symbolic presence in World Cup culture, making her a natural choice to headline one of the most high-profile entertainment moments of the 2026 edition.

Has Shakira performed at previous World Cups?

Yes! Shakira has performed at multiple FIFA World Cups. The Colombian superstar has appeared in three different editions: 2006, 2010, and 2014, with performances that helped define each tournament’s musical identity.

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Her first appearance came at the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany, where she performed “Hips Don’t Lie” during the closing ceremony, marking her breakthrough moment on the global soccer stage.

She then returned in 2010 in South Africa, delivering the legendary “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)” — the official tournament anthem and one of the best-selling World Cup songs in history.

In 2014, she once again took part in the World Cup final festivities in Brazil, performing “La La La (Brazil 2014)” alongside other artists during the closing ceremony at the Maracana Stadium.

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Who else will perform at the 2026 World Cup opening ceremony?

The Mexico City opening ceremony for the 2026 FIFA World Cup will feature a star-studded lineup. It will take place at Estadio Azteca on June 11, marking the official kickoff in the first-ever World Cup hosted across three countries.

The show will highlight a strong Latin and multicultural identity, with legendary Mexican acts like Mana and Alejandro Fernandez representing regional music, while artists such as J Balvin and Danny Ocean bring a modern urban sound.

According to FIFA’s official announcements, the ceremony is designed to reflect Mexico’s cultural heritage while also connecting to a global audience through internationally recognized performers. The lineup is made up of:

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