Blue Jays’ John Schneider shows frustration after being ejected as the offense struggles

The biggest reaction from the crowd came when John Schneider finally showed his frustration. The Toronto Blue Jays manager was ejected in the fifth inning after arguing a balk call on Kevin Gausman, but the moment reflected more than just one play—it showed how difficult things have been for the team during a six-game losing streak.

“Felt kind of nice to get a little frustration out,” Schneider said according to MLB.com, adding that the call was “definitely not a balk.” Still, his reaction didn’t change the game. Yoshinobu Yamamoto once again controlled the matchup, keeping Toronto’s offense quiet throughout the night.

The team’s struggles at the plate have become the main issue. Over their last six games, they have scored just 11 runs and hit only two home runs. Even in key moments, like having the bases loaded with no outs, the lineup has been unable to deliver, showing a clear lack of timely hitting, as Schneider recently admitted the Blue Jays aren’t playing “their baseball”.

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Schneider calls for a key offensive response

“The way out of this is that someone needs to get the big hit,” Schneider said. “There are opportunities out there. It’s just a matter of who it’s going to be.” Injuries have made things harder, especially with Alejandro Kirk expected to miss several weeks, while players like Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and George Springer are still trying to find consistency at the plate.

John Schneider #14 of the Blue Jays and bench coach Don Mattingly #8 of the Phillies exchange lineups. Mark Taylor/Getty Images)

Despite the struggles, Schneider believes the team’s mindset remains strong. The focus now is on staying consistent and trusting that results will come, even during a tough stretch early in the season.

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Tough challenge ahead for Toronto

Things won’t get easier in the next game, with Shohei Ohtani set to take the mound for Los Angeles. The Blue Jays are still searching for momentum, and while the frustration is clear, the team knows it must quickly turn things around to stay competitive