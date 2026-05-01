NY Mets reaffirm confidence in Carlos Mendoza amid struggles: ‘We don’t intend to make a change’

The New York Mets are standing firmly behind manager Carlos Mendoza, who recently called for a response from the team, despite a difficult start to the 2026 season, making it clear that a managerial change is not under consideration. As the team continues to search for consistency, the organization is placing responsibility across the roster and front office rather than on the dugout.

According to MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo, the Mets’ leadership remains confident in Mendoza’s role moving forward. “In the eyes of team decision-makers, the blame should be spread throughout the organization, from baseball operations to the clubhouse… Club officials do not place the responsibility for that on Mendoza,” DiComo reported.

Team president David Stearns reinforced that stance with a direct message regarding the club’s direction. “We know our record is not what we want, and we know we are capable of more. We don’t view this as a manager problem, and we don’t intend to make a change,” Stearns said, signaling internal stability despite external pressure.

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Mets leadership believes turnaround is still within reach

Even with a disappointing record early in the season, the Mets believe there is still enough time to recover. With more than 130 games remaining, the organization is focusing on long-term improvement rather than reacting to short-term struggles.

GenerDavid Stearns of the Mets celebrates in the locker room in Game Three of the Wild Card Series. John Fisher/Getty Images

The front office’s message suggests confidence not only in Mendoza, but also in the roster’s ability to perform at a higher level. While results have not matched expectations, the belief internally is that the current group is capable of competing in the National League if execution improves.

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Organizational accountability extends beyond the manager

The Mets’ approach reflects a broader view of accountability, placing emphasis on both player performance and front office decisions. Rather than isolating the manager as the central issue, leadership appears committed to evaluating all areas of the organization.

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For Mendoza, this vote of confidence provides an opportunity to guide the team through adversity and attempt a significant turnaround. As the season progresses, results on the field will ultimately determine whether that trust translates into a recovery in the standings.



