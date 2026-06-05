Kylian Mbappe addresses the debate that Cristiano Ronaldo is only effort and Lionel Messi talent

Kylian Mbappe is one of the privileged individuals who has had the unique opportunity to share a team with Lionel Messi, even though his childhood idol, as confirmed by the player himself, is Cristiano Ronaldo. Because he knows their respective careers and the immense work that goes on behind a top-performance soccer player remarkably well, he actively defends and disproves a persistent narrative that constantly surrounds both.

During the preparations for the World Cup, reporters asked Kylian Mbappe about both legendary players in an interview with Sorare. They consulted him on who he preferred as a soccer player, and he offered a highly diplomatic response, completely avoiding selecting one over the other by considering them to be very different from each other.

Nevertheless, he also wanted to dismantle a completely false myth that surrounds both icons, specifically the widespread idea that Lionel Messi is pure talent and Cristiano Ronaldo is pure hard work. Addressing this view, he stated, “Without sounding condescending, that is something only someone who hasn’t played soccer would say. That isn’t something a true soccer person would say.

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“Because if you tell me Ronaldo lacks talent or Messi hasn’t put in the work, it means you’ve never in your life laced up your boots to train day in and day out. I can’t fathom lacing up your boots every day and still thinking that way. I’m speaking from the heart.”

Kylian Mbappe of France and Lionel Messi of Argentina.

Mbappe offers his thoughts on the rivalry

Kylian Mbappe also referred to the iconic rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, explaining that it became legendary because both players contrasted with one another in a perfect manner. Describing their differences, he noted, “One is right-footed, the other left-footed. One is tall, the other shorter. One is stronger, the other slimmer. One with more power, the other with more vision.”

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Kylian Mbappe now has the 2026 World Cup in mind, where he will also be one of the tournament’s biggest stars to watch as he looks to lead France back to the top of the soccer world. France are currently seeking redemption after their heartbreaking loss to Lionel Messi and Argentina in the 2022 World Cup final, a match widely regarded as one of the greatest in the history of the sport.

Messi and Ronaldo will make history at the 2026 World Cup

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are both set to make history at this year’s World Cup, as they will become the first players ever to appear in six World Cup tournaments during their respective careers. Within this historic achievement, they will also share this spectacular record with Guillermo Ochoa.