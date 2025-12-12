NY Mets could find more troubles on the roster beyond Pete Alonso’s departure

The New York Mets are in a deep rebuild, it seems. After Pete Alonso left, replacing the first baseman is not the only trouble this team will face according to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.

Not only did Alonso leave, but also Edwin Diaz. According to Mets’ president of baseball operations David Stearns, this isn’t a rebuild but only a “reimagining of the roster.” Now, if fans believe that or not is up to them, but it’s clear there are other needs on the Mets roster.

DiComo emphasizes on the outfield. Kyle Tucker is 29 years old and is widely regarded as the top player in the position. However, landing him would mean a megadeal would be in order, which would put Tucker and Juan Soto alone over a billion dollars long term.

The outfield needs reinforcements

While Tucker might be too expensive, Bellinger is also on the market. The other option is prospect Carson Benge, which would be an internal move within the organization. If not, a trade would need to be made.

Mark Vientos #27 of the New York Mets

While not assuring anything, DiComo mentions the possibility of Jarren Duran of the Red Sox or Steven Kwan of the Guardians as possible trade candidates. There are options, but the Mets must decide wisely, as the fanbase is irate right now.

The Mets had a disastrous collapse last season

When people say there is a before and after the All-Star Break, it’s true. If you don’t believe it, ask the Mets. They went into the break as one of the best home teams in all of baseball and a fully-equipped roster to make a push in the playoffs.

That didn’t happen. The Mets went crashing down in the latter part of the MLB season and they ended watching the postseason from their TV screens. That prompted the team to make moves, but at least so far, it’s not going great.