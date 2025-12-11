MLB Rumors: NY Mets reportedly inquire about Cardinals player following the loss of Pete Alonso

Pete Alonso‘s signing with the Baltimore Orioles sent ripples through the MLB community, leaving many surprised. Both New York Mets fans and analysts expected him to return to the Mets, especially after the team made a similar offer than the Phillies’ for Kyle Schwarber.

With Alonso now confirmed as part of the Orioles, the Mets are reportedly shifting their focus to other players this offseason, including a notable player from the St. Louis Cardinals. MLB insider John Denton reports that the Mets have inquired about first baseman Wilson Contreras.

Denton noted on MLB.com, “The Cardinals have received numerous calls regarding Brendan Donovan and JoJo Romero, and were approached by the Mets with interest in Wilson Contreras after first baseman Pete Alonso moved to the Orioles in free agency.“

Facing a challenging situation, the Mets view this as an opportunity to embark on a new chapter in the upcoming season sans Alonso. Contreras could significantly enhance a roster that already features Juan Soto and Devin Williams, creating potential for remarkable achievements.

Wilson Contreras #40 of the St. Louis Cardinals runs.

Mets and Cardinals’ potential deal for Contreras

During the offseason and throughout trade discussions, franchises scrutinize contract details intensely. While some players enter free agency, others, like Contreras, may need to explore other factors to facilitate a move.

Denton reports that Contreras “is expected to waive his no-trade clause to play in New York,” which would be advantageous for the Mets given the limited options available in the market to strengthen their lineup.

Contreras’ stats with the Cardinals last season

Although Contreras did not make the All-Star game last season, he made significant contributions to his team with his hits and home runs during the 2025 MLB season. These impressive stats caught the Mets’ eye, as they seek a worthy replacement for Alonso at first base.

Games Played (G): 135

Batting Average (AVG): .257

Home Runs (HR): 20

Runs Batted In (RBI); 80

Runs Scored (R): 70

On-Base Percentage (OBP): .344

Slugging Percentage (SLG): .447

On-Base Plus Slugging (OPS): .791

Doubles (2B): 31

Walks (BB): 44

Strikeouts (SO):142

WAR (Wins Above Replacement): 2.5

