NY Mets get warning on Devin Williams from John Flaherty ahead of 2026 season

The New York Mets now have Devin Williams on the mound, giving them an experienced arm who recently pitched for the Yankees. John Flaherty did not hesitate to predict that it’s very likely the pitcher will have a strong year from the first game with the Mets.

Flaherty made it clear on MLB Network that the new team shouldn’t have to wait long for results. “You think about the second half of the year for Devin Williams, he was as good as any reliever in baseball… I think the Mets are going to get that guy from day 1.”

Flaherty also recalled how things didn’t start smoothly for Williams with the Yankees in 2025. “The Yankees took a couple of months to get that….” Despite the slow start, Williams finished the season with a 4.79 ERA, the highest of his MLB career so far.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Since when has Williams had a good season?

The last “good MLB season” for Williams could be considered 2024, when he closed the year with a 1.25 ERA in just 22 appearances. A year earlier, in 61 games, he posted a 1.53 ERA. Between 2022 and 2024, he maintained an ERA below 2.00, which was very strong for him as a key arm in the bullpen.

Advertisement

His first and only season with the Yankees certainly wasn’t pleasant, but he was coming out of the Twins’ system, where he had been since 2019. He was an exceptional pitcher, making his first three appearances in a postseason, in which he currently holds an 8.53 career postseason ERA.

Advertisement

see also Red Sox and Pirates fuel rumors about possible Astros infielder departure

His contract with the Mets will be much larger: $51 million over three years, with $14 million in deferred money, essentially serving as a type of retirement fund once his contract with the Mets ends in 2028. That kind of deal could serve as an incentive to see an improved version of his arm in 2026.