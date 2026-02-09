NY Mets’ reliever rubs salt in NY Yankees’ wounds during arrival at 2026 spring training

Losing Luke Weaver to the New York Mets still stings for the New York Yankees. Watching players leave the pinstripes aside to don the Orange and Blue is never a pleasant sight for MLB fans in the Bronx. For those in Queens, though, it’s a sight to behold.

With the 2026 MLB season looming on the horizon, the Yankees were reminded of their lost talent right from the start. On his first day with the Mets, Weaver arrived at spring training in Port St. Lucie carrying his gear in a Yankees bag.

Intentionally or not, Weaver seemed to be sending a message to his former organization, one along the lines of—look at what you’re missing. At the same time, he appeared to have another message for the Mets: Hey, I need a new bag.

Weaver’s contract

After signing a one-year contract with the Yankees ahead of the 2025 MLB season, Weaver became an unrestricted free agent (UFA) once again. This time, the 32-year-old reliever opted to stay close to his new home, while delivering a big blow to the Bronx Bombers.

Instead, Weaver agreed to a two-year, $22 million contract with the Mets. Under his current deal, Weaver will make an average salary of $11 million per year in MLB. He will become an UFA ahead of the 2028 season, which he will enter as a 34-year-old.

Numbers with the Yankees

Weaver was claimed off waivers by the Yankees in September 2023. Since, the reliever has appeared in 129 games—starting in just three—while recording 3.0 WAR, 3.22 ERA, and a 0.994 WHIP.