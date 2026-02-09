Red Sox make an intriguing roster move to bolster Alex Cora’s team

The Boston Red Sox are one of those MLB teams that have faced significant roster losses heading into the new season. However, Alex Cora and the front office weren’t willing to stand still, and in the past few hours they made an intriguing move involving a team from the NL Central.

According to insider Jeff Passan, who announced it on his X account, the Red Sox reached an agreement with the Milwaukee Brewers, completing an intriguing trade that could bolster both teams.

“Trade news: The Boston Red Sox are acquiring third baseman Caleb Durbin in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers, sources tell ESPN. Left-hander Kyle Harrison is headlining the three-player package headed back to Milwaukee,” he said.

Passan also added: “Infielder David Hamilton and left-hander Shane Drohan are the other two players going to Milwaukee along with Kyle Harrison in the Caleb Durbin deal, sources tell ESPN.”

Caleb Durbin #21 of the Milwaukee Brewers.

How much can Durbin boost Alex Cora’s team?

The arrival of Caleb Durbin in Boston—finalized just today in a major player trade—provides Alex Cora with a high-contact, versatile weapon perfect for the Fenway environment.

Durbin joins the Red Sox coming off a stellar 2025 rookie campaign with the Milwaukee Brewers, where he finished third in the NL Rookie of the Year voting after posting a .256 average, 11 home runs, and 18 stolen bases in 136 games.

More impressively, his elite plate discipline—ranking in the 98th percentile for strikeout rate—offers the Red Sox a dependable pest at the top of the lineup who rarely chases.