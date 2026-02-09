NY Yankees reportedly make surprising move with addition of former Cardinals executive

The MLB season is on the horizon, with spring training camps just around the corner. The New York Yankees are generating significant buzz not just for their player acquisitions but also for key additions to their executive team. As reported by St. Louis Cardinals Beat Writer Rob Rains, the Yankees are making notable changes in their front office.
“Former STLCards executive Matt Slater has a new job. He is joining the Yankees as Global Player Acquisitions Supervisor,” Rains detailed on his X account, a post that was subsequently shared by MLB insider Jon Morosi.
The appointment of Slater is expected to bring strategic shifts to the Yankees’ roster in the coming seasons. Tasked with scouting international markets, Slater could aim to bolster the Yankees with talent beyond U.S. borders, enhancing the team’s global reach in player recruitment.
During the latest international trade deadline, the Yankees were relatively quiet, lacking a dedicated figurehead to spearhead international acquisitions. This limited activity left the team with only a few additions, none regarded as top prospects at the time.
Yankees’ front office roster
With Matt Slater’s addition, the Yankees’ executive lineup is now fortified, ready to support Manager Aaron Boone in the upcoming season. The complete roster of executives is as follows:
- Hal Steinbrenner, Managing General Partner / Chairperson
- Randy Levine, President
- Brian Cashman, Senior Vice President & General Manager
- Jean Afterman, Senior VP & Assistant General Manager
- Michael Fishman, Vice President & Assistant General Manager
- Brian Sabean, Executive Advisor to the General Manager
- Omar Minaya, Senior Advisor, Baseball Operations
- Tim Naehring, Vice President, Baseball Operations
- Damon Oppenheimer, Vice President, Domestic Amateur Scouting
- Kevin Reese, Vice President, Player Development
- Matt Slater, Global Player Acquisitions Supervisor
Anticipation is building for further announcements from the Yankees ahead of spring training camps. Speculation surrounds the possible signing of a 34-year-old right-handed outfielder who could potentially complement Cody Bellinger.
