Jaden McDaniels reveals what made Victor Wembanyama so difficult to face

Jaden McDaniels had to suffer face-to-face against Victor Wembanyama, and after the end of the series against the Spurs, he had to praise his rival, saying how difficult it was to play against him.

Jaden McDaniels admitted that Victor Wembanyama is the most formidable defensive presence he has ever encountered following the Timberwolves’ exit from the postseason. The lockdown forward acknowledged that the San Antonio Spurs rookie completely altered their offensive game plan, making every trip to the paint a daunting task during their hard-fought playoff series.

Speaking to reporters after the Timberwolves were officially eliminated, McDaniels was remarkably candid about the physical impossibility of shooting over the young star. “Wemby is probably the greatest defender I ever played against. Him being so tall and so long, it was hard to get to the rim. That’s pretty much the most part,” McDaniels explained.

The Timberwolves’ forward noted that while he could technically reach his preferred areas on the floor, the sheer length of the Spurs‘ center made scoring nearly impossible. “I was able to get to my spots but playing Wemby, he’s huge. He’s so tall. He’s the greatest defender I ever played against,” he added, emphasizing the massive impact the Frenchman had on the series.

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Timberwolves are open after playoff loss

Beyond the physical challenges on the court, McDaniels highlighted internal issues regarding the team’s “moodiness” that need to be addressed before next season. He suggested that players must learn to be happy for their teammates’ success even on off-nights, noting that being more together and selfless is the first step toward becoming a truly elite championship contender.

With the Wolves getting knocked out by Oklahoma City and San Antonio these last two seasons, asked Naz Reid about what they need to do to be able to catch those teams.



"Probably just the moodiness. You look at both of those teams and they're playing for one another, they're… pic.twitter.com/zwx4TggTbY — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) May 16, 2026

Naz Reid echoed these sentiments when discussing how Minnesota can catch up to dominant western powers like San Antonio and Oklahoma City in the near future. “Probably just the moodiness. You look at both of those teams and they’re playing for one another… I think we have more than enough talent… But just being less moody,” Reid remarked to the media.

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The consensus in the locker room is that while the talent is undeniable, the mental fortitude and selflessness of the squad must improve to match their rivals. If the Timberwolves can successfully shed this inconsistent attitude and play with more joy for one another, they believe they have the necessary tools to finally overcome the defensive hurdles posed by stars like Wembanyama.