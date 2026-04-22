Francisco Lindor and NY Mets’ Carlos Mendoza rally around Juan Soto’s comeback

The New York Mets have emerged as one of the league’s most disappointing stories through the opening stretch of the regular season. With cornerstone players like Francisco Lindor mired in a deep early-season slump, the club is pinning its hopes on the highly anticipated return of Juan Soto this Wednesday.

Lindor addressed the impending return of his superstar teammate as the Mets navigate a brutal 12-game losing streak. “At the end of the day, I hope everyone doesn’t put all the pressure on him because that would be a little unfair, but I know he’s going to help us a ton,” Lindor told SNY.

The primary culprit behind this historic slide has been a complete offensive vanishing act. Averaging a dismal 1.7 runs over their last 12 contests, the Amazins are currently enduring one of the most futility-stricken starts in franchise history.

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With Soto back in the heart of the order for Wednesday’s tilt, manager Carlos Mendoza—who recently received a public vote of confidence from owner Steve Cohen—is hopeful this reinforcements can finally halt the skid. The Mets are desperate for a much-needed victory against the Minnesota Twins in Game 2 of the series.

Juan Soto #22 of the Mets stands at bat during the game against the Pirates.

Mendoza tempers expectations for Soto’s return

While the fan base is looking to Juan Soto as a potential savior amid this double-digit losing streak, the clubhouse is taking a more measured approach regarding his re-entry against the Twins.

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Speaking with the media prior to the game, Mendoza emphasized the need for patience with his outfielder’s health. “We need to be flexible and stay on top of things with him,” Mendoza noted, suggesting the team will carefully monitor Soto’s workload in his first game back.

Soto eager to spark the Mets’ offense

Ahead of the pivotal matchup against Minnesota, Soto expressed his excitement about finally getting back onto the grass. “To be back on the field is always great,” Soto remarked. “That’s what we do this for, to be out there, to share a good time with your teammates, to learn, and to play the game you love.”