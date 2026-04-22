NY Mets to activate Juan Soto vs Twins as Carlos Mendoza outlines careful return plan

The New York Mets are set to welcome back Juan Soto on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, aiming to end a difficult stretch that has seen the team lose 12 straight games. Soto’s return from a calf injury provides a boost, but the organization is approaching his comeback with caution.

Manager Carlos Mendoza emphasized that while Soto’s presence is important, the team cannot rely on him alone to reverse its struggles. “It definitely helps, but we cannot put all the pressure on one player,” Mendoza said, according to MLB.com. “Adding him to the lineup will definitely help.” Soto missed 15 games with a strained right calf and is expected to be gradually reintroduced.

Before his injury on April 3, Soto had been one of the team’s most consistent hitters, batting .355/.412/.516 across eight games. Since then, the Mets have gone 3-11, struggling offensively while relying on less experienced players to fill the gap.

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Mets plan cautious workload for Soto after injury return

As the Mets try to stabilize during their worst stretch of the season, Devin Williams recently defended Mendoza and took accountability, reinforcing the message that responsibility is shared across the roster. The Mets are taking a measured approach with Soto to avoid any setback. He is not expected to play consecutive games in the field immediately, with the designated hitter role likely being used to manage his workload.

Juan Soto #22 of the Mets celebrates his fourth inning solo home run with manager Carlos Mendoza #64. Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

This strategy allows Soto to ease back into action while protecting his calf. Mendoza and the coaching staff want to ensure long-term availability rather than rushing him back into a full-time role too quickly.

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Soto’s return could stabilize lineup amid Mets struggles

Soto’s impact goes beyond statistics, as his presence adds balance and experience to a lineup that has struggled in his absence. Last season, he played 160 games and was among the most productive players in baseball, highlighting his importance to the team.

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The Mets will need to make a roster move ahead of his activation, with options including adjusting their catching depth or making a change in the outfield. For now, the focus remains on integrating Soto carefully as the team looks to regain momentum.