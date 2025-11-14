NY Mets’ Juan Soto shares candid thoughts on Pete Alonso amid offseason questions

The New York Mets, led by Juan Soto, are facing a critical offseason decision that could reshape the heart of their lineup. After a campaign that fell short of playoff expectations, the team now must navigate the free agency of one of baseball’s premier power hitters, Pete Alonso.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For players like Juan Soto, who has quickly become one of the team’s cornerstone figures, Alonso’s potential departure is both professional and personal. His perspective reflects a thoughtful approach amid the high-stakes Hot Stove season.

With multiple Silver Slugger Awards and a recent season tallying 38 home runs, 41 doubles, and 126 RBIs, the 30-year-old first baseman will attract significant interest. Soto’s comments indicate both respect for Alonso’s talent and recognition that financial realities may drive the outcome of these negotiations.

Advertisement

How does Juan Soto view Alonso’s situation?

“I hope nothing but the best and I’m excited to see where he’s going to end up,” Soto said, per the New York Post. “He’s one of the best power hitters in this generation. I really enjoyed my moment with him in a Mets uniform and I hope we can have more times to come. We can have fun together.” Soto’s remarks underscore the bond formed between the team’s stars while highlighting the uncertainty surrounding Alonso’s return.

Advertisement

Juan Soto #22 and Pete Alonso #20 of the New York Mets react after a home run. Ishika Samant/Getty Images

Advertisement

What factors could shape Alonso’s free agency?

Despite a strong individual performance, the Mets’ overall team results could influence how much the organization is willing to invest in retaining Alonso. The club ranked among the league leaders offensively yet finished with only 83 wins.

see also Pete Alonso’s future with NY Mets reportedly shifts amid interest from unexpected MLB contender

Alonso’s agent, Scott Boras, is expected to seek a long-term deal reflecting the player’s market value, while the Mets weigh the costs and benefits of retention.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What comes next for the Mets and Alonso?

The upcoming offseason will be critical for New York, with decisions on Alonso’s future likely to impact team strategy and roster construction. Soto’s acknowledgment of Alonso’s influence on the team and community highlights how intertwined performance, personality, and leadership are in shaping the Mets’ path forward.

SurveyHow likely is it that Pete Alonso re-signs with the Mets this offseason? How likely is it that Pete Alonso re-signs with the Mets this offseason? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE