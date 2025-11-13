The New York Mets face an important offseason, and once again, Pete Alonso is at the center of attention. A recent meeting between Alonso’s representatives and the Mets reportedly “went well,” giving fans hope that a deal could be reached. However, there’s now a surprising twist — the Baltimore Orioles have emerged as a possible contender for the star first baseman.

Despite boasting one of MLB’s highest payrolls and acquiring superstar Juan Soto, the club failed to reach the postseason, amplifying the importance of retaining its homegrown power hitter. Alonso, who drove in 126 runs and launched 38 home runs last season, remains both a cornerstone and a potential test of the organization’s long-term vision.

Insider Jon Heyman of the New York Post captured the balance between optimism and uncertainty surrounding the talks. “He is a priority for the Mets, at least he does feel like a priority,” Heyman said.

He added: “I understand they want to improve run prevention, but I don’t think they think they can afford to lose those 38 home runs, 126 RBI’s. I think the Mets have a reasonably decent chance to bring Alonso back… I’m hearing of one surprise suitor that could potentially be the Baltimore Orioles.”

Pete Alonso #20 of the Mets runs around the bases after hitting a three-run home run. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Could the Orioles actually challenge the Mets for Alonso?

The Orioles’ emergence as a possible contender for Alonso’s signature introduces an unexpected variable into an already complex negotiation. Baltimore, a young club coming off consecutive playoff appearances, has both the financial flexibility and the offensive need to make a compelling offer.

With spring training approaching in February, the Mets’ path forward hinges on whether they can secure a long-term deal with Alonso before rival interest intensifies. If Baltimore’s pursuit proves genuine, New York’s front office may soon find itself in a bidding war it cannot afford to lose.

