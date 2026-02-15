NY Mets manager Carlos Mendoza announces closer for upcoming season with a key condition

The New York Mets are set to face the Miami Marlins in their spring training opener, marking a new chapter filled with anticipation from a fanbase eager to see the new roster additions in action. Manager Carlos Mendoza held a press conference where he addressed the media’s curiosity regarding the team’s closer, shedding light on his choice for the pivotal role.

“As of now, Devin Williams is our closer,” Mendoza confirmed when asked about the bullpen hierarchy. “We’ve had discussions with others on the roster and assessed our options. Devin is accustomed to high-pressure situations, and if you ask me who my closer is right now, it’s him.“

The press conference initially highlighted Williams’ expected role within the pitching rotation, amid Mets’ ongoing reported interest on a player while A.J. Minter’s injury rehab, suggesting that Williams will be a key player for the Mets this season.

However, Mendoza cautioned that the dynamic nature of the game could necessitate flexibility. “Given how the game is played these days, things can change,” Mendoza stated. “If we’re up against the top of the order and he’s our only high-leverage pitcher available, he’s going to step up for us, regardless of designated roles.”

Devin Williams pitches against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Williams’ advantage from Yankees experience

Mendoza also addressed Williams’ previous tenure with the Yankees, mitigating any potential tensions by highlighting the advantages of his New York experience. “Having played in New York is beneficial,” Mendoza stated. “He’s an elite player who learned from his early struggles, which he overcame with the Yankees, and he’s only improved since then.”

“His New York experience is valuable,” Mendoza added. “This guy is elite. Every player faces challenges, but he adapted quickly and emerged stronger during his time with the Yankees.“

Mets content with current roster

Amidst speculation about roster augmentations, Mendoza indicated satisfaction with the current lineup. “We’ve got everyone here. I’ve seen pretty much everybody,” he remarked, suggesting that the Mets will focus on maximizing their potential with the existing squad.

While other teams, like the Pirates, may express interest in certain Mets players, any significant additions seem unlikely based on Mendoza’s statements. This stance implies that the team is poised to proceed with its present roster.

