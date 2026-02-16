NY Yankees star Aaron Judge’s projected game count before joining the World Baseball Classic

With the onset of a new season, the hopes and dreams of the fanbase are reignited. This sentiment is palpable among New York Yankees supporters as they anticipate the upcoming season, which kicks off with spring training games at the week’s end. Notably, plans are already taking shape regarding Aaron Judge’s participation, projecting how many games he’ll suit up for before joining Team USA in the World Baseball Classic.

Manager Aaron Boone, addressing the media on Monday, disclosed that Judge is slated to play in four to five games with the Yankees before departing for Houston to participate in the WBC.

This opportunity allows Boone to evaluate Judge’s performance on the field while strategizing for the new season. Boone’s comments indicate that Judge is expected to feature in the following matchups for the Yankees:

Orioles (Feb. 20)

Tigers (Feb. 21)

Mets (Feb. 22)

Pirates (Feb. 23)

Blue Jays (Feb. 24)

Aaron Judge, American League MVP Award Winner gives acceptance speech.

These dates are tentative projections based on Boone’s outline, though Judge may alternate between playing and spending time in the bullpen. Nonetheless, his potential appearances will provide critical insights for Boone’s game plan as they gear up for the 2026 MLB season.

Yankees leaning on prospects this spring

Having signed several players to minor league deals, and with prospects from Triple-A eager to impress and earn a spot on the 40-man roster, the Yankees are set to embark on their spring training journey against Baltimore. This lineup sparks excitement as fans look forward to seeing one of the top pitching prospects in action.

Boone has delivered an optimistic update regarding the premier pitching prospect ahead of these crucial games. This development heightens fanbase anticipation, as they yearn for a robust roster capable of making a triumphant return to the World Series by 2026.

As the Yankees prepare for the new MLB season, widespread anticipation surrounds their roster’s potential. Fans and analysts alike are eager to see if the current team configuration can contend for the World Series title.

