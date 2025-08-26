NY Mets manager Carlos Mendoza sends clear message after comeback win over Bryce Harper’s Phillies

The New York Mets showed a flash of the team they were in June with a dominating 13-3 comeback over the first-place Bryce Harper‘s Philadelphia Phillies, on Monday night at Citi Field. Trailing early against one of baseball’s top pitchers, Cristopher Sanchez, few expected the Mets to turn the game around—but they did, with authority.

Through August, the Mets have struggled to maintain leads, raising questions about their ability to compete down the stretch. Yet, Monday’s performance, sparked by clutch hitting and timely adjustments, may signal a turning point in their season.

At the heart of the resurgence was Carlos Mendoza, who has repeatedly called for better approaches from his lineup. After the game, Mendoza’s tone was clear: this is the team he has been urging to fight harder and respond in the clutch.

Can the Mets sustain this momentum?

“It was good to see the guys fight back,” Mendoza said. “We’ve been having a hard time fighting back. To do it against a good pitcher like that, it’s a good sign.”

The Mets’ offense was firing on all cylinders. Mark Vientos extended his hitting streak to eight games, hitting .387 with five home runs and 13 RBIs during that span. Meanwhile, Luis Torrens had a career night, contributing five RBIs, including a three-run homer to blow the game open.

Are pitching woes still the main concern?

Despite the offensive surge, starting pitching remains a pressing issue. Kodai Senga lasted only four innings, and Mendoza indicated adjustments would be made to avoid overtaxing him in future starts. The team may call up Brandon Sproat or Jonah Tong from Triple-A to stabilize the rotation.

Tuesday’s matchup with Sean Manaea could reveal whether the Mets can balance offense and pitching. If they continue to adjust and execute as they did against Sanchez, there is hope that they can climb back into contention in the NL East.

