Aaron Boone drops remark that could boost Anthony Volpe’s case as Yankees shortstop

Aaron Boone doesn’t want to hear any more criticism about Anthony Volpe, or at least that’s what it appears to be after he made a statement that solidified his player’s place in the New York Yankees infield despite all the errors he has committed this year. The manager is providing his unconditional support.

With a short and direct answer, Boone responded, “I view Anthony as our shortstop,” to a question about Volpe. The young infielder will be used off the bench at the start of the series against the Nationals but is expected to return to the lineup on Tuesday, August 26.

This statement immediately dismantles the theory that Volpe was destined to play in Triple-A to correct the issues that have led to so many errors this season. However, the reaction from fans on social media was not very well-received.

Yankees Fans Want More Answers

On X, people were confused by what Boone said. “Then what’s the point of benching him for two straight games if you already made up your mind that he HAS to start,” one fan wrote, criticizing the logic behind the Yankees’ strategy with Volpe.

Another fan commented on the manager’s unwavering confidence, writing, “I just don’t understand how he’s earned that vote of confidence, where regardless of how either play he will be the starting shortstop? That’s insane to me.”

A third fan expressed their frustration with the timing, posting, “Boone just sat Volpe and the Yanks got an important W. Why would Boone already go back on his initial correct decision? He finally does something right and he couldn’t even stick to it for an entire game. Can’t even get through the game tonight without announcing for tomorrow?!?”

What Happens if Volpe Can’t Recover?

The answer is simple: if Volpe cannot stop committing errors, he could simply play off the bench, given the “great” vote of confidence he has from Boone. This would help him avoid a demotion to Triple-A while the team uses Jose Caballero at shortstop.