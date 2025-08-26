Trending topics:
Bryce Harper’s teammate draws heat in aftermath of Phillies’ 13-3 collapse

Although he wasn't entirely to blame for the Philadelphia Phillies' 13-3 loss to the Mets, a Bryce Harper teammate was heavily criticized by a TV show for his performance during the game.

By Richard Tovar

Bryce Harper reacts after flying out vs the Red Sox on July 23, 2025 in Philadelphia.
© Getty ImagesBryce Harper reacts after flying out vs the Red Sox on July 23, 2025 in Philadelphia.

Bryce Harper could only contribute one run and one hit during the 13-3 blowout loss the Philadelphia Phillies had to endure. To make matters worse, Alec Bohm was criticized for delaying the game for something that others found to be exaggerated.

Ricky Bottalico of NBC Sports Philadelphia launched the criticism against Bohm, saying, “You caused a 19 minute delay on something that’s been there since at least 2017.” He meant that it was a waste of time for no valuable reason.

Bohm’s complaint, which supposedly bothered his eyes, was about a parabolic microphone that has apparently been in the exact same spot in the Mets’ stadium without causing any problems for other players.

The Delay Didn’t Help the Phillies

It’s possible to say that the delay should have helped the Phillies, as it occurred in the top of the 5th inning with the score tied 3-3. However, after that point, the Mets scored 10 unanswered runs in each of their remaining opportunities to hit, which is why Bohm is being blamed in one way or another.

Tweet placeholder
Despite the criticism, Bohm didn’t have a bad game. He contributed even more than Harper with two RBIs in four at-bats and is now batting .281. It could be said that it was a relatively good game for him, given he had just recently returned to the team.

The Mets have been tough on the Phillies this year. Of seven games, the Phillies have only been able to win two, and the last time they won against them at home was in June. At least the team’s current rhythm is good, with a 7-3 record in their last 10 games.

Bryce Harper’s net worth: How much money does the Philadelphia Phillies right fielder have?

richard tovar
Richard Tovar
