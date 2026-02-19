NY Mets’ $40M infielder labeled potential bust after Pete Alonso, Edwin Diaz departures

The New York Mets are entering the 2026 season with a roster full of new faces after a disappointing 2025 campaign that saw them miss the playoffs. The team parted ways with stars like Pete Alonso and Edwin Diaz, leaving significant gaps in key positions.

One of the offseason acquisitions meant to fill those gaps is Jorge Polanco, brought in to take over at first base. But questions are already swirling around the $40 million infielder, even before the season has begun. Most notably, Polanco has never played a full major league season at first base, coming as former Mets slugger Pete Alonso makes clear how he feels about his move to the Orioles.

Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report recently labeled Polanco a potential bust, highlighting both health concerns and positional inexperience. “There’s no doubt that Jorge Polanco was excellent for the Seattle Mariners last season, homering 26 times and posting an .821 OPS for a club that finished within a win of the World Series,” Kelly wrote.

He also added, “The biggest problem, though, with the Mets giving him a two-year, $40 million deal this offseason is that he played in just 302 of a possible 486 games between 2021 and 2023. He’s a major risk from a health sense. Additionally, the Mets are asking him to slide over to first base, a position he’s played only once in his MLB career.”

Jorge Polanco #11 of the Mets looks on during spring training workouts. Rich Storry/Getty Images

Mets manager faces challenges with Polanco

Polanco will need to adjust quickly to first base while also maintaining his offensive production. Manager Carlos Mendoza will have to find ways to get him comfortable at a new position while monitoring his at-bats and overall health. There is also the possibility that Polanco’s bat could regress after a strong season in Seattle, adding to the uncertainty.

High stakes for Mets’ offseason move

While the Mets made several moves this offseason to rebuild, the signing of Polanco stands out as one of the riskiest. He will need to prove doubters wrong in 2026 if the Mets hope to compete in the National League East and offset the departures of Alonso and Diaz.

