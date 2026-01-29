NY Mets News: Young talent makes surprising decision about World Baseball Classic appearance

As the 2026 World Baseball Classic approaches, the New York Mets are expected to experience notable absences as some of their key players represent their respective countries in the international tournament. Among these players is a young prospect who has made a surprising decision ahead of the impending spring training camp.

According to a report by Sportsnet‘s baseball columnist Shi Davidi, emerging talent Jonah Tong has opted out of participating in the World Baseball Classic this year. Davidi cites Tong’s desire to channel his efforts towards the upcoming spring training camps as one of the primary reasons for this decision, thereby declining the opportunity to play for Team Canada in the tournament.

The decision has taken fans by surprise, especially since Tong was rumored to be among the promising young talents expected to join Canada’s roster in this year’s WBC. However, Tong appears to be acutely aware of the stakes involved should he choose national representation over his burgeoning career prospects with the Mets.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tong’s decision seems strategic, offering him a critical opportunity to showcase his skills and solidify his standing with the Mets during spring training. Having proven his potential during the tail end of the 2025 regular season, excelling in this year’s camp could significantly bolster his chances of clinching a spot on the Mets’ MLB roster.

Jonah Tong #21 of the New York Mets.

Advertisement

Mets players confirmed for 2026 WBC

As the New York franchise gears up for what is expected to be a stellar 2026 season, several players are set to join the World Baseball Classic, creating avenues for manager Carlos Mendoza to evaluate alternative options during spring training.

Advertisement

see also NY Mets reportedly add former Astros shortstop for infield depth after Bo Bichette deal

The Mets’ roster for the WBC includes:

Juan Soto: Dominican Republic

Nolan McLean and Clay Holmes: United States

Mark Vientos: Nicaragua

Edwin Diaz: Puerto Rico

Advertisement

Meanwhile, players such as Bo Bichette of Brazil and Carlos Correa of Puerto Rico have opted to withdraw from the WBC, preferring to concentrate on training with the Mets in preparation for the upcoming season.

SurveyCan Jonah Tong secure a spot in the 40-man roster for the upcoming season? Can Jonah Tong secure a spot in the 40-man roster for the upcoming season? already voted 0 people

Advertisement