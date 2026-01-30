Is Deni Avdija playing tonight, January 30, for Trail Blazers vs Knicks?

The Portland Trail Blazers are set to face the New York Knicks in an NBA regular-season matchup where both teams look to showcase their competitive level and overall depth. The game features two franchises battling for positioning in their respective conferences, yet one key question remains surrounding a star player: Will Deni Avdija be available?

Avdija is currently dealing with a low back strain, and Portland is monitoring his status closely ahead of tip-off. According to the official NBA injury report, Avdija is listed as questionable for Friday night, leaving uncertainty around his participation. His availability could significantly influence Portland’s offensive rhythm and defensive versatility.

The Trail Blazers enter the contest holding a 23-25 record, placing them ninth in the Western Conference standings. Meanwhile, the Knicks arrive with a 29-18 mark, sitting second in the Eastern Conference. Portland hopes to have Avdija active as they attempt to pull off an upset against one of the NBA East’s top teams, but his status remains unclear as game time approaches.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What happened to Avdija?

Avdija has been managing a lingering back issue that forced him to exit a 127-110 victory over the Miami Heat on Jan. 22 after just 18 minutes. He later returned following a two-game absence, logging 31 minutes in a 115-111 loss against the Washington Wizards. In that outing, he recorded 17 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, and one block while shooting 42.9% from the field.

Deni Avdija #8 of the Portland Trail Blazers.

Advertisement

Despite having several days of rest since his return, Deni Avdija continues to carry a questionable tag, signaling that Portland remains cautious with his recovery.

Advertisement

see also Knicks’ Karl-Anthony Towns pushes back on trade rumors, reveals how he feels about the situation

His recent performances suggest he can still be productive, but the team prioritizes long-term health over short-term urgency given their position in the standings.

Advertisement

Historically, Avdija has appeared in 16 career games against the Knicks, averaging 14.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.5 assists. Since joining Portland, he has elevated his production considerably, posting averages of 28.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 4.3 assists across three outings, underscoring why his potential absence would be a notable factor for the Trail Blazers.