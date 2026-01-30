Trending topics:
NBA

Is Deni Avdija playing tonight, January 30, for Trail Blazers vs Knicks?

The Portland Trail Blazers face the New York Knicks in an NBA regular-season matchup where both teams are looking to secure a key victory. However, one major question surrounds the game as fans await clarity on the status of a star player: Will Deni Avdija play?

By Emilio Abad

Follow us on Google!
Deni Avdija #8 of the Portland Trail Blazers.
© Chris GraythenDeni Avdija #8 of the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Portland Trail Blazers are set to face the New York Knicks in an NBA regular-season matchup where both teams look to showcase their competitive level and overall depth. The game features two franchises battling for positioning in their respective conferences, yet one key question remains surrounding a star player: Will Deni Avdija be available?

Avdija is currently dealing with a low back strain, and Portland is monitoring his status closely ahead of tip-off. According to the official NBA injury report, Avdija is listed as questionable for Friday night, leaving uncertainty around his participation. His availability could significantly influence Portland’s offensive rhythm and defensive versatility.

The Trail Blazers enter the contest holding a 23-25 record, placing them ninth in the Western Conference standings. Meanwhile, the Knicks arrive with a 29-18 mark, sitting second in the Eastern Conference. Portland hopes to have Avdija active as they attempt to pull off an upset against one of the NBA East’s top teams, but his status remains unclear as game time approaches.

Advertisement

What happened to Avdija?

Avdija has been managing a lingering back issue that forced him to exit a 127-110 victory over the Miami Heat on Jan. 22 after just 18 minutes. He later returned following a two-game absence, logging 31 minutes in a 115-111 loss against the Washington Wizards. In that outing, he recorded 17 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, and one block while shooting 42.9% from the field.

Deni Avdija #8 of the Portland Trail Blazers.

Deni Avdija #8 of the Portland Trail Blazers.

Advertisement

Despite having several days of rest since his return, Deni Avdija continues to carry a questionable tag, signaling that Portland remains cautious with his recovery.

Knicks’ Karl-Anthony Towns pushes back on trade rumors, reveals how he feels about the situation

see also

Knicks’ Karl-Anthony Towns pushes back on trade rumors, reveals how he feels about the situation

His recent performances suggest he can still be productive, but the team prioritizes long-term health over short-term urgency given their position in the standings.

Advertisement

Historically, Avdija has appeared in 16 career games against the Knicks, averaging 14.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.5 assists. Since joining Portland, he has elevated his production considerably, posting averages of 28.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 4.3 assists across three outings, underscoring why his potential absence would be a notable factor for the Trail Blazers.

emilio abad
Emilio Abad
ALSO READ
Knicks’ Karl-Anthony Towns pushes back on trade rumors, reveals how he feels about the situation
NBA

Knicks’ Karl-Anthony Towns pushes back on trade rumors, reveals how he feels about the situation

Why is Jalen Brunson not playing today, Jan. 15, for Knicks vs Warriors?
NBA

Why is Jalen Brunson not playing today, Jan. 15, for Knicks vs Warriors?

Are Joel Embiid and Karl-Anthony Towns playing today, December 3, for 76ers vs Knicks?
NBA

Are Joel Embiid and Karl-Anthony Towns playing today, December 3, for 76ers vs Knicks?

Mikel Arteta makes bold comparison between Lionel Messi and a Premier League young prodigy
Soccer

Mikel Arteta makes bold comparison between Lionel Messi and a Premier League young prodigy

Better Collective Logo