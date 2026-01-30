Fernando Mendoza makes something clear about the NFL Combine amid Raiders interest to draft him

The Las Vegas Raiders are very interested in drafting Fernando Mendoza with the first overall pick. However, they want to see more of the soon-to-be rookie, and the best way to do so is in the NFL Combine. The quarterback made something clear about his participation in the event.

Mendoza is regarded as the best QB in the 2026 class, but that doesn’t mean another Heisman finalist didn’t warn Tom Brady about drafting Mendoza. Still, it remains to be seen how much the Raiders take into consideration the Combine.

Mendoza will attend the Combine, but didn’t confirm if he will actually participate on the drills. However, Mendoza will also have an opportuity to showcase his talents at Indiana’s Pro Day.

Geno Smith will be looking closely

Much has been said about the Raiders drafting a quarterback. However, less than a year ago, they signed Geno Smith in what was supposed to be the signing of a franchise quarterback. However, Smith was really underperforming this season. With a 2-13 record in 15 games, Smith had only 3,025 yards, 19 touchdowns and an NFL-leading 17 interceptions.

Geno Smith #7 of the Las Vegas Raiders

With a change of pace coming to the franchise, the quarterback’s future is up in the air. After all, Pete Carroll is no longer the head coach of the team, and he is the one who brought Smith. If the Raiders draft Mendoza, a true QB battle will ensue in the following months.

The Raiders need to solve another problem as before that

Before drafting anyone, the Raiders must hire a new head coach. Them, alongside the Arizona Cardinals, are the only teams yet to determine who their head coach will be in 2026. For the Raiders, it’s even more important as they have the first overall pick and a whole change of direction could be following that hire.

