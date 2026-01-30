Mikel Arteta makes bold comparison between Lionel Messi and a Premier League young prodigy

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are widely regarded as two of the greatest players in soccer history. Their legendary careers have defined a generation, serving as the ultimate benchmark for emerging talent. In a striking assessment, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta suggested that a young prodigy within the Gunners’ ranks reminds him of what Messi was capable of on the pitch during his youth.

Arsenal are preparing to visit Leeds United on Saturday, January 31, for Matchday 24 of the Premier League, looking to bounce back from a surprising 3-2 home defeat against Manchester United.

During his pre-match press conference, Arteta was asked about 16-year-old midfielder Max Dowman, and the Spaniard did not hesitate to draw parallels to the Argentine icon.

“Well, certainly one of the best,” Arteta said when asked where Dowman ranks among the academy players he has seen rise through the ranks. “What he has done with us—me personally—I haven’t seen before. Only with a guy that used to play in Barcelona, but maybe not even that”. The Spaniard’s remarks served as a clear reference to Lionel Messi’s early days at Barcelona.

Max Dowman during a Carabao Cup game with Arsenal. (Getty Images)

“He has a certain charisma as well and personality that he doesn’t get overwhelmed, whether it’s by the situation, or the stadium or the opposition, and that’s a huge quality to have. The communication between us has been very, very productive over the years. It’s now down to him and us to build an amazing career,” Arteta added about the wonderkid.

Dowman chasing a Premier League record

When Max Dowman first took the pitch for the senior team at the Emirates Stadium in a 5-0 victory over Leeds United at 15 years and 235 days old, the moment went viral.

However, Dowman surprisingly does not hold the record for the youngest debutant in Premier League history. That distinction remains with fellow Arsenal teammate Ethan Nwaneri, who debuted at just 15 years and 181 days against Brentford in September 2022.

Now 16, Dowman has his sights set on another historic milestone: becoming the youngest goalscorer in Premier League history. That record is currently held by James Vaughan, who scored for Everton at 16 years and 270 days against Crystal Palace in 2005. Given his current trajectory under Arteta, Dowman has several months to break the 21-year-old record.

