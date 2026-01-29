NBA Rumors: Mavericks reportedly prepare trade for former Bulls star and rookie of the year

The Dallas Mavericks have been generating considerable excitement since last year with talks of strategic roster enhancements. As the regular season unfolds, the need to strengthen their lineup is pressing. A potential acquisition from the Chicago Bulls looms on the horizon.

According to Jedd Pagaduan at Clutch Points, the Mavericks are reportedly interested in signing Coby White for the rest of the season. In return, the Bulls could receive Daniel Gafford along with the Philadelphia 76ers’ second-round pick in the 2030 draft.

This proposed trade could serve as a mutual boon for both franchises, each grappling with their respective struggles this season. Sitting at a 19-28 record, the Mavericks are eager to invigorate their fanbase and rectify their setbacks throughout the season.

White offers valuable versatility, capable of filling multiple roles on the court. His potential integration alongside players like Naji Marshall and Max Christie could provide much-needed depth, especially while Cooper Flagg is out due to injury.

Coby White #0 of the Chicago Bulls in action.

White’s stats: A consideration for the Mavericks

Amidst the speculation around roster changes, Coby White stands as a promising addition for the Mavericks. Here’s a snapshot of his performance with the Bulls this season:

Points Per Game: 18.8

Assists Per Game: 4.7

Rebounds Per Game: 3.5

Field Goal Percentage: 45.2%

Three-Point Percentage: 36.6%

Free Throw Percentage: 79.8%

Mavericks’ potential trade options

While unconfirmed by analysts, one notable trade scenario circulating among outlets like The Smoking Cuban and Locked On Mavericks involves Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

One radical proposal suggests the Mavericks might trade Cooper Flagg, Daniel Gafford, Klay Thompson, and Naji Marshall to the Bucks in exchange for Antetokounmpo. Such a move could significantly reinforce a roster currently navigating challenges this season.

