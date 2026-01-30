Ravens hire new coach for Lamar Jackson after Todd Monken joins Shedeur Sanders’ Browns

The Baltimore Ravens have hired a new coach to help Lamar Jackson. Following Todd Monken’s departure to join Shedeur Sanders with the Cleveland Browns, the Ravens now have a brand-new offensive coordinator.

On Friday, ESPN revealed that Baltimore is hiring Declan Doyle as its new offensive coordinator. With Monken out, the Ravens needed a quick replacement, and the AFC North club moved fast to secure a new coach to lead Lamar Jackson and the offense.

Doyle previously held the same title with the Chicago Bears. However, he will now take on play-calling duties, a responsibility he did not have in Chicago, where Ben Johnson handled that role.

Lamar Jackson could thrive under Doyle’s coaching

Declan Doyle began his coaching career in 2016 at Iowa. However, it wasn’t until 2019 that he made his way to the NFL, serving as an offensive assistant with the New Orleans Saints.

He later joined the Denver Broncos in 2023 as tight ends coach before becoming the Bears’ offensive coordinator in 2025. Although he spent just one season in Chicago, several teams showed interest in him following an impressive year working with Caleb Williams.

While Doyle was not the play-caller in Chicago, the offense performed at a high level, and he was widely viewed as a key factor in Williams’ development. Now, he will be tasked with coaching another dual-threat quarterback in Lamar Jackson, who struggled to reach his full potential under Monken.

Many fans believe a fresh start is exactly what Jackson needs to take his game to the next level. With Doyle’s experience and recent success, it may only be a matter of time before the Ravens’ offense reaches the level many expect.