Bills sign Super Bowl winner as new OC for Josh Allen

The Buffalo Bills are sorting out their coaching staff for the 2026 NFL season. After picking Joe Brady as their new head coach, they now signed a Super Bowl winner as offensive coordinator to work closely with Josh Allen.

According to NFL Media, the Bills are hiring Pete Carmichael Jr. as their offensive coordinator. Brady, who admittedly said that he comes from the Sean Payton coaching tree, now poached one of the most important people from that same coaching heritage.

Carmichael served as Payton’s OC on the Saints for 13 years (then spent two more years as OC with Dennis Allen) and then joined Payton in the Broncos as a Senior Offensive Assistant. With the Saints, Carmichael won the Super Bowl in 2009 in his first year as OC.

Carmichael is an intriguing option for the Bills

The Bills need to revamp their stock after this season. Getting a highly-respected name like Carmichael might help them do so. Also, Joe Brady will still call plays, so Carmichael will be in a known environment, as that’s what he did with Payton on the Saints.

Senior offensive assistant Pete Carmichael of the Denver Broncos

Brady also has huge plans for one of Josh Allen’s weapons, so Carmichael would have to also get in compliance with that too. After all, the Bills offense has relied way too much on Josh Allen, and now the feeling is the team needs to help him, instead of putting the world on his shoulders.

The Bills need these gambles to pay off

Buffalo might see a wasted prime in Josh Allen if the gambles of Brady as HC and Carmichael as OC don’t work out. Another priority should be getting Allen a certified star at wide receiver. Allen has no trustworthy wideout since Stefon Diggs. It’s almost impossible for him to get the Bills to the promised land without one.

