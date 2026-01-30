NY Yankees’ Aaron Boone drops crucial Aaron Judge update ahead of WBC

The New York Yankees are counting on Aaron Judge to lead their lineup once again in 2026, but first, the star outfielder will compete with Team USA in the upcoming World Baseball Classic.

Judge enters the event fresh off a historic 2025 season, which saw him hit .331 with 53 home runs and 114 RBIs, earning his second-straight and third overall AL MVP. His performance made him the centerpiece of New York’s championship hopes heading into the new season.

The only concern lingering from last year was Judge’s elbow injury, which forced him to the injured list and limited his early season outfield play. However, Yankees manager Aaron Boone shared a reassuring update on Judge’s health ahead of the WBC.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Will Aaron Judge be ready for Opening Day?

“He has ramped up his throwing program a little bit more because he’s getting ready for the WBC, so he’s ahead of the game moreso than he even normally is, from a throwing standpoint,” Boone said according to MLB.com. “But I know it’s going really well for him. He feels ready to go right away in camp.”

Aaron Judge prepares for Team USA duties in the World Baseball Classic. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Advertisement

Judge’s full recovery appears on track, and his participation in the WBC further suggests he will enter spring training fully prepared. The Yankees expect him to resume his role as their offensive leader upon returning from international play.

Advertisement

see also MLB Rumors: Phillies could add veteran outfielder after Harrison Bader, Ranger Suárez exits

Looking ahead to 2026, Judge’s health will be pivotal if the Yankees hope to contend for a World Series. With his elite production and Boone’s positive update, the team seems well-positioned to rely on him once again.

Advertisement