Former NY Yankees 38-year-old veteran reportedly interested in wearing pinstripes again for the 2026 MLB season

New York Yankees fans could see Paul Goldschmidt return, as the veteran slugger recently acknowledged that he would be interested in coming back for another season with the team. Goldschmidt hit .274 last season with the Yankees, though he understands that a return would likely not be in the same role or position.

“Paul Goldschmidt is interested in returning to the Yankees, even if it’s not in an everyday role, according to Jon Heyman,” a report that circulated widely on X following Heyman’s article for the New York Post, which revealed Goldschmidt’s interest.

It’s worth noting that the Yankees paid Goldschmidt a total of $12.5 million for one MLB season last year. While it was a sizable one-year investment, he appeared in most of the team’s games.

Developing story…