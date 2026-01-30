Trending topics:
MLB

Former NY Yankees 38-year-old veteran reportedly interested in wearing pinstripes again for the 2026 MLB season

The New York Yankees could bring back a veteran they relied on heavily last season, as the former star appeared in 146 games and has now expressed interest in returning to the club.

By Richard Tovar

Follow us on Google!
Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees.
© Michael Reaves/Getty ImagesManager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees.

New York Yankees fans could see Paul Goldschmidt return, as the veteran slugger recently acknowledged that he would be interested in coming back for another season with the team. Goldschmidt hit .274 last season with the Yankees, though he understands that a return would likely not be in the same role or position.

“Paul Goldschmidt is interested in returning to the Yankees, even if it’s not in an everyday role, according to Jon Heyman,” a report that circulated widely on X following Heyman’s article for the New York Post, which revealed Goldschmidt’s interest.

It’s worth noting that the Yankees paid Goldschmidt a total of $12.5 million for one MLB season last year. While it was a sizable one-year investment, he appeared in most of the team’s games.

Advertisement

Developing story…

richard tovar
Richard Tovar
ALSO READ
Eagles report reveals who’s expected to call plays between Sean Mannion and Nick Sirianni
NFL

Eagles report reveals who’s expected to call plays between Sean Mannion and Nick Sirianni

Eugenio Suarez’s return to the Mariners appears increasingly unlikely heading into the 2026 season
MLB

Eugenio Suarez’s return to the Mariners appears increasingly unlikely heading into the 2026 season

Details emerge on how much the NY Mets will pay Austin Barnes on his minor league deal
MLB

Details emerge on how much the NY Mets will pay Austin Barnes on his minor league deal

Seahawks GM reveals clear intention towards one of Sam Darnold’s key weapons ahead of Super Bowl LX matchup vs Patriots
NFL

Seahawks GM reveals clear intention towards one of Sam Darnold’s key weapons ahead of Super Bowl LX matchup vs Patriots

Better Collective Logo