NY Mets’ versatile prospect shares insights gained from Juan Soto and other veteran players

The New York Mets are gearing up for the upcoming season with plans to strengthen their roster, seeking top talent for every position while leaning heavily on their promising prospects. In keeping with this strategy, a versatile player recently shared insights with SNY, drawing wisdom from seasoned players like Juan Soto.

“They are [Soto, Bo Bichette] some of the best in the sport, so being able to pick their brains is incredibly beneficial,” said versatile prospect Carson Benge. He reflected on his early experiences in spring training, where he played alongside his teammates under the watchful eyes of the veterans.

Although Benge hasn’t made his MLB debut yet, expectations are high. He can play multiple positions, including right field, center field, and pitch. This versatility is highly valued by manager Carlos Mendoza, who appreciates Benge’s readiness to meet the challenges of the regular season should Mendoza call upon him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the competitive atmosphere of facing city rivals, Benge delivered a commendable performance in right field. According to scouting reports, he is a strong contender for that position during the regular season. Though he did not record any hits, runs, walks, or strikeouts in his three at-bats, his overall contribution was noted.

Carson Benge #93 of the New York Mets poses for a photo.

Advertisement

Mendoza’s take on Benge

Even without notable statistics in the game against the Yankees, Mendoza had words of praise for Benge, hinting at more opportunities for him to showcase his talent in the field.

Advertisement

see also MLB Rumors: NY Mets could reunite with $1.4M All-Star to provide infield depth behind Francisco Lindor

Mendoza described a recent double play as a “perfect learning experience,” commending Benge’s quick thinking against a groundball specialist like Hill. Competition for the position will be fierce, with players like Brett Baty, MJ Melendez, and Mike Tauchman also in the mix.

Advertisement

With this scenario in mind, there’s eager anticipation to watch Benge and other prospects in the minor leagues as they vie for a spot on the 40-man roster. And with Juan Soto following New York Yankees star’s example by sending strong warning to Los Angeles Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani, there fanbase is ready to watch them play.

SurveyWill the Mets use Benge at some point of the upcoming regular season? Will the Mets use Benge at some point of the upcoming regular season? already voted 0 people

Advertisement