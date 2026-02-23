NY Yankees manager Aaron Boone unveils Giancarlo Stanton’s expected spring training debut timeline

The New York Yankees fanbase was thrilled to watch their captain, Aaron Judge, launch two home runs in his first spring training game. Now, fans eagerly anticipate Giancarlo Stanton‘s debut, as manager Aaron Boone recently disclosed when Stanton is expected to take the field for his first preseason game with the Yankees.

According to Boone, Stanton is slated to be available for the team on March 2. However, there remains some uncertainty as to whether he will play before or after this date.

The Yankees are also relying on several players to step up, as some team members will join the United States roster for the World Baseball Classic in March, leaving temporary gaps in the lineup.

Stanton could potentially join the Yankees lineup for the March 1st game against the Philadelphia Phillies or the March 4th matchup against the Boston Red Sox. Fans would particularly relish seeing him face the Phillies, but ultimately, this decision rests with Boone.

Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees warms up.

Will Stanton join the USA for the WBC?

While there is considerable excitement surrounding Team USA’s prospects at the World Baseball Classic, where Japan is the reigning champion, the coaching staff, led by manager Mark DeRosa, has confirmed that Aaron Judge will be the sole Yankees representative for the U.S. during the tournament.

Consequently, Stanton will remain with the Yankees, participating in the remaining spring training games as they prepare for Opening Day against the San Francisco Giants in the upcoming season.

Following Stanton’s response to Judge’s comments about the Yankees’ lack of offseason acquisitions, he is anticipated to be a key contributor this season. Fans hope for a full recovery from his injury as the team eyes success in 2025.

