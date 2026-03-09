NY Rangers discover one team interested in trade for former first-round pick Braden Schneider

Along with Vincent Trocheck, Braden Schneider is trending to be a name to watch in the upcoming NHL offseason. According to a report, the New York Rangers may already be aware of another organization eyeing the former first-round selection.

“I do believe that there is a market for [Braden Schneider]. I’ve heard of some teams that poked around on him. San Jose is one, certainly, that I would have my eye on going into the summer,” Vince Mercogliano stated on The Flying V podcast.

After taking a massive step forward in the 2025-26 NHL season, the San Jose Sharks could be on the market for more help at the blueline. Going after a young talent like Schneider may be a bet that pays dividends for the Sharks. Still, it’s one that must wait as San Jose is fully focused on punching their ticket to the Stanley Cup Playoffs right now.

Sharks make sense for Schneider

Such a wager could be worth the risk for the Sharks. As things stand, San Jose has five defensemen on expiring contracts: Nick Leddy (34 years old), John Klingberg (33), Mario Ferraro (27), Vincent Desharnais (29), and Shakir Mukhamadullin (24, pending RFA).

Braden Schneider #4 of the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden

Schneider could bring just the perfect mix of youth and experience for one of the youngest rosters in the NHL. According to Elite Prospects, the Sharks have the seventh-youngest lineup by average age.

As for Schneider, a move to San Jose could be just what the doctor ordered. Leaving behind the ever-present drama in The Big Apple for a much more relaxed, yet still passionate Sharks fanbase can help any struggling player to find his footing. Moreover, no organization in the NHL may trend for a brighter future than the Macklin Celebrini-led Sharks.

Schneider’s deal

Because Schneider is under 27 and hasn’t played seven seasons in the NHL, he will become a restricted free agent (RFA) when his two-year, $4.4 million contract expires after the 2025-26 campaign.

Schneider’s production has been far from what the Rangers expected out of a former first-rounder. So far in his career, Schneider has appeared in 348 games, recording 82 points (20 goals and 62 assists).

Rangers face decision on Schneider

All signs indicate the Rangers may be close to waving the white flag, giving up on Schneider’s development, and allowing the 24-year-old blueliner to continue his NHL career elsewhere. That seems to be common sentiment around the Blueshirts.

However, a lot can happen until the offseason. A strong finish to the 2025-26 season may change it all, and convince the Rangers that they’ve found their defenseman of the future in Schneider, who has a lot of games on his back but it is still very young.

