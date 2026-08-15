Are Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts playing today? QBs for Ravens vs Eagles in Week 1 of 2026 NFL Preseason

Lamar Jackson and Jalen Hurts are the epitome of dual-threat quarterbacks, but will they play now that the Baltimore Ravens and Philadelphia Eagles will face off in Week 1 of 2026 NFL Presason?

The Baltimore Ravens and the Philadelphia Eagles will play each other in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL Preseason. Given that both teams have dual-threat quarterbacks in the likes of Lamar Jackson and Jalen Hurts, will a battle of QBs be in store?

Ravens’ head coach Jesse Minter confirmed that Lamar Jackson won’t play vs. the Eagles. “Some established players (are) not playing in this first game,” Minter added. Hence, most starters are likely to sit this game out.

The Ravens will have Tyler Huntley, Joe Fagnano and Austin Reed as the available signal-callers for this game. Huntley should be the one given the most snaps as he is the premium backup of the team.

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Is Jalen Hurts playing for Eagles vs Ravens?

While head coach Nick Sirianni has kept his lineup choices private, it is likely that Jalen Hurts won’t play vs Ravens. Hurts is a Super Bowl-winning quarterback that has nothing to prove, so risking him would be unwise.

Eagles QB Andy Dalton with an insightful answer on the benefits of pure progression passing:



(Great question by @Mfranknfl) pic.twitter.com/KstTmaxxwV — Anthony DiBona (@DiBonaNFL) August 4, 2026

The QBs could be Andy Dalton, a veteran, reliable backup, or Tanner McKee. It is also likely that both share snaps to see who the first backup is. Names like Saquon Barkley should also rest this game.

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Ravens and Eagles have both huge expectations for 2026 NFL season

Both the Ravens and Eagles have to prove doubters wrong in 2026. The Ravens need to show that the head coaching change was the last piece needed to become a Super Bowl-winning team with Lamar Jackson at the helm.

As for the Eagles, while they went to the playoffs, they got bounced out quickly and were surrounded by controversy all season long. Now, they changed offensive coordinators and shipped AJ Brown, so they must prove all these changes will solve their issues.